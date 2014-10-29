CORRECTED-Nintendo Q2 beats forecasts, says on track for full-year profit

(Corrects operating profit amount)

TOKYO Oct 29 Long-struggling Japanese video game maker Nintendo Co reported an unexpected operating profit in its fiscal second quarter, bolstering hopes it may be on track for its first annual profit in four years.

Nintendo said it made an operating profit of 9.3 billion yen ($86.1 million) for the July-September period, compared with an 18 billion yen operating loss in the same quarter a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected a 3.7 billion yen loss, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.

The company reiterated its forecast for a full-year operating profit of 40 billion yen. ($1=107.9900 Japanese yen)