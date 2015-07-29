UPDATE 1-Nintendo swings to Q1 op profit on strong figurine sales, weak yen

* Op profit 1.1 bln yen vs 9.5 bln yen loss year prior
* Earnings come just two weeks after CEO's death
* Yet-to-be announced successor to lead mobile foray
TOKYO, July 29 Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd
on Wednesday booked a profit for the April-June quarter, defying
market expectations for a loss due to a weaker yen and strong
sales of its "amiibo" figurines which are sold as accessories to
its popular games.
Nintendo swung to a first-quarter operating profit of 1.1
billion yen ($9.3 million) from a loss of 9.5 billion yen a year
earlier. That compared with the 6.3 billion yen average loss
estimate of 20 analysts, Thomson Reuters data showed.
The firm also cited strong sales of Nintendo 3DS handheld
consoles and games such as "Puzzle & Dragons Z + Puzzles &
Dragons Super Mario Bros. Edition". It said it sold 1.62 million
copies of new shooting game Splatoon for the Wii U console.
The results come a little over two weeks since Chief
Executive Satoru Iwata died of cancer. Just months earlier,
Iwata decided to enter mobile gaming after years of resisting
investor calls for such a move.
The company has not announced a successor but Genyo Takeda,
one of the lead developers of Nintendo's Wii console, and senior
managing director Shigeru Miyamoto, creator of the Mario and
Donkey Kong hit games, are widely seen as possible candidates.
Whoever succeeds Iwata will be tasked with a balancing act
of avoiding cannibalising traditional console sales while
pushing aggressively into mobile gaming, analysts said.
Nintendo on Wednesday repeated its forecast for operating
profit to roughly double to 50 billion yen in the year ending
March, helped by its entry into smartphone games through a
tie-up with online games maker DeNA Co Ltd.
The company said it still expects its first games for smart
devices to be released by the end of the calendar year.
Shares of Nintendo closed down 1.1 percent, versus a 0.1
percent fall in the broader market. They have risen more
than 60 percent this year as investors cheered Nintendo's
long-awaited foray into mobile gaming.
($1 = 123.6100 yen)
