Nintendo narrows loss in first quarter

TOKYO, July 25 Nintendo Co Ltd said on
Wednesday it posted a smaller first-quarter loss helped by
income from software, although diminished sales of its games
consoles weighed on results.
The creator of the Super Mario franchise posted an operating
loss of 10.3 billion yen ($132 million) f or the three months
ended June 30 compared with a loss of 37.7 billion yen a year
earlier. That was better than an average loss forecast of 20.6
billion yen from three analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
For the full business year to next March, Nintendo stuck
with a forecast for operating profit to rebound to 35 b illion
yen. The company expects sales of new software titles such as
the latest version of Dragon Quest from Square Enix to
underpin income.
That forecast compares with a consensus forecast of a 32
billion yen profit from 21 analysts.