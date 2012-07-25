UPDATE 1-Nintendo Q1 loss lower than expected, keeps annual forecast

* Q1 operating loss 10.3 bln yen vs 20.6 bln forecast of
analysts
* Sticks with forecast for operating profit rebound to 35
bln yen
* Maintains full-year outlook for 3DS consoles sales of 18.5
mln
TOKYO, July 25 Nintendo Co Ltd, the
world's No.1 games console maker, reported a first-quarter loss
that was half of what analysts had expected due to cost-cutting
and new software titles.
The creator of the Super Mario franchise stuck with a
forecast for full-year operating profit to rebound to 35 billion
yen ($447 million) expecting sales of titles such as the latest
version of Dragon Quest from Square Enix to underpin
income for the remainder of the business year ending March 31.
That forecast compares with a consensus forecast of a 32
billion yen profit from 21 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Nintendo, however, will struggle to repeat the stellar
profit growth it once earned from its Wii and DS consoles. It
faces growing competition from Apple Inc and other
makers of mobile phones and tablet PCs, forcing it and its
traditional rivals Microsoft Corp and Sony Corp
to look for ways to retain gamers.
That shift in gaming habits may, say analysts, eventually
force the Japanese company to chase profits for Super Mario and
other game titles on devices built by other firms rather than
its own consoles.
Nintendo posted an operating loss of 10.3 billion yen for
the most recent quarter compared with a loss of 37.7 billion yen
a year earlier. That was half the average loss forecast of 20.6
billion yen from three analysts.
In the quarter just ended, sales of its Wii game machines
more than halved to 710,000 from 1.56 million a year earlier.
The company sold 540,000 DS handheld consoles compared with 1.44
million in the same period year earlier.
Sales of its 3DS, launched in February last year, more than
doubled to 1.86 million from 710,000. Weak demand for its latest
console forced Nintendo to slash its price by a third in August.
Nintendo maintained its sales outlook for Wii game machines
of 10.5 million for the year with DS handheld consoles at 2.5
million. It also stuck to its sales forecast for its 3DS
handheld game consoles, saying it expects to sell 18.5 million
by March 31.
Wii SUCCESSOR
Nintendo is expected to release its successor to the
six-year old Wii, the Wii U, later this year. The first console
in 16 years with a dedicated Super Mario game title it features
a "Gamepad" controller that functions like a tablet.
It also comes with a social gaming network dubbed
"Miiverse", a bid to catch-up with the online strategy of rivals
such as Sony.
Since the start of the business year, Nintendo's shares have
dipped by a third and almost halved in value in the past year.
Its shares on Wednesday dipped 1.6 percent to close at 8,150 yen
before the release of its earnings.