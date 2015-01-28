UPDATE 1-Nintendo says slack console sales to hit operating profit, weak yen to lift bottom line

* Q3 operating profit up nearly 50 pct to 31.8 bln yen
* But console sales weak in company's biggest quarter
* Halves full-year operating profit view to 20 bln yen
* Raises net profit forecast 50 pct on weaker yen
(Adds executive comment, earnings details)
By Ritsuko Ando and Reiji Murai
TOKYO/OSAKA, Jan 28 Japanese video game maker
Nintendo Co on Wednesday issued a profit warning with a
silver lining - even as it sells fewer consoles, the sharp
weakening of the yen means overseas sales will inflate its net
income this fiscal year.
The home of famed game characters like Mario the plumber
said sales of its 3DS handheld device came up short in the
year-end holiday season amid intense competition. While
operating profit still grew nearly 50 percent in
October-December from a year earlier, the third quarter is
Nintendo's biggest by far and it won't make up the shortfall by
end-March.
"We've made some progress in profit but in many ways we
didn't score perfectly," Chief Executive Satoru Iwata told
reporters at a briefing in Osaka. Iwata is hoping to steer
Nintendo to its first annual operating profit in four years.
Squeezed between console rivals like Sony Corp and
Microsoft Corp on one side, and popular smartphone
games on the other, Nintendo halved its operating earnings
target for the fiscal year through March to 20 billion yen ($169
million) from 40 billion yen. Analysts on average had expected
36.6 billion yen, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Nintendo books over 70 percent of its sales outside Japan,
and more than 40 percent in the United States. The sharply
weaker yen - now worth about 15 less than this time last year
against the dollar - inflates the value of sales overseas when
translated back into the Japanese currency.
Nintendo books foreign exchange gains in its accounts
separately from operating income. Boosted by those gains, it
said it now expects a net profit of 30 billion yen this fiscal
year, up from the 20 billion previously forecast, and a sharp
turnaround from a net loss of 23.2 billion a year earlier.
Many of Japan's manufacturing companies have significant
operations outside the country and are likely to see a positive
impact on earnings from the yen's weakness. Separately
Wednesday, camera and office equipment maker Canon Inc
also reported a profit boost helped by the yen's slide.
For Nintendo, the foreign exchange gains may ease short-term
pressure to overhaul strategy.
But analysts have called on Chief Executive Satoru Iwata to
shift to focus on mobile devices and to allow its games to be
played on machines built by competitors. He has resisted such
pressure so far, pinning hopes on making hits out of games such
as "Mario Kart 8".
The company's operating profit in October-December rose to
31.8 billion yen from 21.7 billion yen a year earlier. That,
however, was helped by a significant drop in costs as it drew
down existing inventory rather than manufacturing more consoles.
Sales of the 3DS console slid nearly 40 percent to 7.08
million in October-December compared with a year earlier,
prompting the company to lower its full-year device sales
forecast to 9 million from 12 million.
Nintendo's numbers also signal an effective loss warning for
its fourth quarter. While its full-year target for operating
profit stands at 20 billion yen, after the first nine months of
the year operating income already stood at 31.6 billion.
($1 = 118.0200 yen)
(Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)