Nintendo keeps 3DS annual sales forecast

TOKYO Oct 27 Nintendo Co Ltd on Thursday kept its unit sales estimate for its 3Ds handheld games player at 16 million units for the year ending in March.

The games company cut its estimated annual 3DS software sales to 50 million units from 70 million units.

Nintendo slashed the price of the gadget by about one-third in August, six months after its launch, in an attempt to boost slumping sales.

The firm also said it would show the final version of the next generation Wii game console at the E3 games shows next year. (Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Edmund Klamann)