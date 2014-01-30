Nintendo to stick with hardware platform strategy -CEO

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks near 2-year high on U.S. optimism, euro steady
* Euro firm near 5-1/2-month high vs dollar after French vote
TOKYO Jan 30 Nintendo Co Ltd President Satoru Iwata said on Thursday the company was sticking to its strategy centred on a combined hardware and software platform, which has come under criticism after the flagship Wii U console posted disappointing sales.
Iwata said he did not take a pessimistic view of the future of video game consoles, a day after Nintendo posted dull quarterly earnings and announced a share buyback to soothe market worries about its future.
Nintendo's shares have come under heavy pressure since it announced earlier this month that it would post its third annual operating loss in a row.
* Euro firm near 5-1/2-month high vs dollar after French vote
April 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: BHP Billiton, on Wednesday trimmed its full-year production guidance for iron ore, coking coal and copper due to bad weather at mines in Australia and industrial action in Chile over the last quarter. * ROYAL BANK: British Bank Royal Bank of Scotland toxic debt settlement was delayed because of changes at the Department of Justice since the electi
(Adds comment, detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 26 London copper held near its highest in a week on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar lost ground against the euro in the wake of the French election, making commodities more affordable for buyers paying with other currencies. Metal prices in general, however, are facing their weakest month since May 2016 as investors scale back bullish bets, Standard Chartered said in a report. "We expect stagna