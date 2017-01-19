UPDATE 1-Nintendo says to launch Super Mario Run Android version in March

(Adds detail, share price)
TOKYO Jan 19 Japan's Nintendo said it
will release an Android version of its Super Mario mobile game
in March following the launch of Super Mario Run for Apple Inc's
iPhone in December.
The Japanese company announced the planned launch on its
Twitter feed.
Super Mario Run represents a belated bid by Nintendo to tap
mobile gaming after restricting its most popular gaming
character to its own game consoles.
After launching the game on Dec. 15, downloads topped a
record 40 million in just four days.
By releasing an Android version, Nintendo can tap a much
larger pool of potential gamers. More than four out of five
smartphones shipped in 2016 use the Android operating system,
according to market research company IDC.
Analysts, however, note that so far less than one in 10
people who have downloaded Super Mario Run for free have agreed
to pay $9.99 to unlock all the features of the game.
Nintendo's shares were trading 1.1 percent lower during
morning trading in Tokyo, compared with a 1 percent gain in the
benchmark Nikkei 225 index.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Tim Kelly; Editing by Michael
Perry and Kim Coghill)