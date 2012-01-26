Nintendo: to launch Wii successor in key markets for year-end

BRIEF-Trillium Therapeutics provides additional details on TTI-621
* Trillium Therapeutics provides additional details on TTI-621
OSAKA, Japan Jan 26 Nintendo will launch a successor to its Wii game console in the U.S. and other key markets in time for the crucial year-end shopping season later this year, Nintendo President Satoru Iwata told reporters on Thursday.
He said the WiiU would be launched in the United States, Europe, Australia and Japan for the year-end season.
* Trillium Therapeutics provides additional details on TTI-621
* Entegra Financial Corp announces extension of stock repurchase program
* Noble Corp Plc - In Jan 2017, a subsidiary of Transocean Ltd filed suit against co and certain of its units for patent infringement in a Texas federal court