Nintendo: to launch Wii successor in key markets for year-end

OSAKA, Japan Jan 26 Nintendo will launch a successor to its Wii game console in the U.S. and other key markets in time for the crucial year-end shopping season later this year, Nintendo President Satoru Iwata told reporters on Thursday.

He said the WiiU would be launched in the United States, Europe, Australia and Japan for the year-end season.

