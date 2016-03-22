版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三 07:18 BJT

Nintendo to stop production of Wii U videogames - Nikkei report

March 22 Japanese videogame maker Nintendo Co Ltd will stop production of the Wii U video game console as early as this year after stagnant sales, Nikkei reported on Tuesday.

A few components of the device have already been stopped and parts inventory will dry up this year, according to Nikkei.

Nintendo's Wii U console has lagged behind Sony Corp's PlayStation and Microsoft Corp's Xbox, while the rise of smartphone games has won over many gamers.

Nintendo could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Rigby)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐