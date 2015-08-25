Nippon Life in talks to buy Mitsui Life in Japan insurance shakeup-sources

| TOKYO
TOKYO Aug 26 Nippon Life Insurance Co
is in talks to buy Mitsui Life Insurance Co, people
familiar with the matter said early on Wednesday, in what would
be the first major realignment in Japan's life insurance market
in 11 years.
A deal would push Nippon Life, Japan's No. 2 insurer by
revenues, ahead of industry leader Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Co as
competition heats up with the Nov. 4 listing of Japan Post
Insurance Co as part of the sale of government-owned Japan Post
Holdings Co. IPO-JAPP.T
Nippon Life is set to buy two-thirds to 80 percent of Mitsui
Life from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and other leading
shareholders, business daily Nikkei and public broadcaster NHK
reported.
The talks are centred on a Mitsui Life valuation around 400
billion ($3.3 billion), based on the values of listed insurers,
one source told Reuters.
Nippon Life hopes to complete the deal, to be announced as
early as next month, by the end of March, Nikkei said. Insurance
policies would be left untouched, so policyholders should not be
affected significantly, it said.
Nippon Life, overtaken last year in size by Dai-Ichi, is
seeking to shore up its domestic sales base as Japan's
population shrinks.
Mitsui Life received 160 billion yen in financial support
from investment funds and Mitsui group companies from 2006 to
2008, Nikkei said.
($1 = 119.6500 yen)
(Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)