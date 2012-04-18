Former Nippon Sheet Glass CEO confirms quit over board rift

BRIEF-Boralex Inc Q4 loss per share C$0.03
* Boralex announces results for fiscal 2016 and the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016
TOKYO, April 19 Craig Naylor, the American former president and chief executive of Nippon Sheet Glass Co , said he was stepping down due to disagreements over strategy with the board, confirming the company's explanation for his abrupt resignation on Wednesday.
"The board and I have a fundamental disagreement on the strategy for the company and the way in which that strategy should be implemented," Naylor said in an emailed statement to Reuters, his first public comment on the issue.
"I recognize that the board should have a CEO who is fully committed to the direction it sets. As a result, I thought it best if I were to tender my resignation. The decision to resign was entirely my own."
Out of respect for the board Naylor said he would not go into details on the disagreements about strategy.
* Anaconda Mining - to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Orex
* Cytosorbents reports record quarterly and full-year 2016 revenue