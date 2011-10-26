UPDATE 1-Nippon Steel Q3 profit slumps by 49 pct

(Adds detail)

* July-Sept profit 37.2 bln yen vs company estimate Y52.99 bln

* Full-year profit outlook slashed by 22 pct to Y180 bln

* Shares little changed after results

TOKYO, Oct 26 Nippon Steel Corp , the world's No.4 steelmaker, reported a 49 percent fall in quarterly profit as a strong yen and weak demand in Asia squeezed margins on exports, and slashed its full-year outlook by 22 percent.

Ebbing demand in China, the world's biggest consumer and producer, and an uncertain global economy are weighing heavily on earnings of Asian steelmakers, already reeling from a supply glut and sagging prices in the region.

Falling iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI will likely drag down steel prices <0#SRB:> further in the second half. Steel prices are expected to fall more sharply than the cost of the key steel-making raw material when demand is weak.

Nippon Steel said its July-September recurring profit, which is pretax and excludes special items, was 37.2 billion yen, falling short of its own estimate of 53 billion yen and down from the year-ago profit of 72.98 billion yen.

The company slashed its full-year outlook to 180 billion yen from its July projection of 230 billion yen. That compares with an average estimate of 206.8 billion yen in a poll of 18 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The export outlook for Japanese steelmakers is deteriorating fast on the back of the strong yen and weak prices in Asia, outweighing a recovery in domestic car output.

Shares in Nippon Steel have fallen nearly 30 percent this year, while rival JFE Holdings Inc has plunged 50 percent, both underperforming the benchmark Nikkei average's 14 percent fall. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott and Joseph Radford)