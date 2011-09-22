CORRECTED-UPDATE 4-Nippon Steel, Sumitomo set merger ratio

(Corrects first paragraph below cross-headline to say Sumitomo Metal is Japan's No.3 steelmaker, not No.2; also corrects in seventh paragraph to "150 million yen" from "120 million yen")

* Sumitomo stakeholders to get 0.735 Nippon shares per Sumitomo share

* Deal would be Japan's biggest non-financial sector merger

* Two firms aim for global output of 60-80 mln tonnes a year

* Targeting annual cost savings of $1.6 bln

* Nippon Steel shares down 3.9 pct before announcement

By Yuko Inoue

TOKYO, Sept 22 Nippon Steel Corp and Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd said on Thursday that stakeholders of Sumitomo would get 0.735 Nippon Steel shares for each Sumitomo share if they combine to create the world's No.2 steelmaker, in what would be Japan's biggest non-financial sector merger.

The ratio, largely in line with expectations, means the transaction would be worth about $22.45 billion, including Sumitomo's net debt, according to Thomson Reuters data, trumping the $17.53 billion acquisition of Vodafone KK by Softbank in 2006.

The new firm, to be called Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp, would target global output of 60-70 million tonnes a year by accelerating overseas expansion, the two companies said.

"We'll aggressively expand into overseas markets," Shoji Muneoka, president of Nippon Steel, the world's No.4 steelmaker, told a news conference.

"The merger will allow us to use time, funds, manpower and other resources far more efficiently in overseas markets."

The world's biggest steelmaker ArcelorMittal produced 90.6 million tonnes of crude steel in 2010.

Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal also said they were aiming for annual cost cuts of 150 billion yen ($1.96 billion) three years after the planned merger, scheduled for October 2012, bigger than some analyst estimates, without shutting down domestic mills.

"That's a positive number and is above the 120 billion yen of synergy benefits that JFE generated out of its merger in 2002," said Shinya Yamada, a senior analyst at Credit Suisse in Tokyo.

The merger ratio of Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal is consistent with Thursday's closing prices, with Nippon Steel ending down 3.9 percent at 225 yen and Sumitomo Metal falling 2.4 percent to 165 yen. One Sumitomo Steel share would equal 0.733 shares in Nippon Steel at those levels.

"The ratio itself was not a surprise. It is in line with today's close for both companies," Yamada said.

WATCHDOG APPROVAL

Nippon Steel, the world's No.4 steelmaker and Sumitomo Metal, Japan's No.3, aim to complete the merger on Oct. 1 2012, pending approval from fair trade watchdogs in Japan and some 10 other countries, including China, the U.S. and India.

The merger would give Nippon Steel, strong in high-end flat-steel used in cars, a foothold in the lucrative pipe sector, and is expected to spur further consolidation in the world's fragmented steel market.

An official from Japan's Fair Trade Commission said on Thursday the two companies had yet to provide all the materials it had requested for a second-stage, closer examination of the potential merger.

The second-phase review will end within 90 days of the watchdog receiving the additional documents.

The average value of Sumitomo Metal's stock compared to Nippon Steel shares since the announcement of the merger in early February is about 0.69 to 1. ($1 = 76.420 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Yuko Inoue and Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)