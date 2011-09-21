版本:
Nippon Steel, Sumitomo to brief media -sources

TOKYO, Sept 22 Japan's Nippon Steel Corp and Sumitomo Metal Industries will hold a news conference later on Thursday after board meetings, industry sources said.

The sources did not mention the topic.

The Nikkei business daily reported earlier that the firms are likely to announce the exchange ratio for their October 2012 merger and the name of the new company on Thursday.

(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson)

