Nippon Steel, Sumitomo to brief media -sources

BHP Billiton approves $2.2 bln for U.S. Mad Dog oil project
MELBOURNE, Feb 9 BHP Billiton on Thursday approved its $2.2 billion share of investment for the second phase of the Mad Dog oilfield in the Gulf of Mexico, as expected.
TOKYO, Sept 22 Japan's Nippon Steel Corp and Sumitomo Metal Industries will hold a news conference later on Thursday after board meetings, industry sources said.
The sources did not mention the topic.
The Nikkei business daily reported earlier that the firms are likely to announce the exchange ratio for their October 2012 merger and the name of the new company on Thursday.
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson)
HONG KONG, Feb 9 Asian shares climbed to their highest in more than 18 months on Thursday, as investors grew more confident about China while the dollar slightly firmed in the wake of growing concerns over political instability in Europe.
