Trade in Nippon Steel, Sumitomo Metal Ind halted by Tokyo bourse

TOKYO, Sept 22 Tokyo Stock Exchange halted trading in shares of Nippon Steel Corp and Sumitomo Metal Industries on Thursday following a media report.

The Nikkei business daily reported earlier that the firms are likely to announce the exchange ratio for their October 2012 merger and the name of the new company on Thursday.

Nippon Steel issued a statement on Thursday saying it has not yet set details such as the swap ratio or the new integrated company's name. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson)