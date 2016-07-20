Nishikawa agrees to plead guilty, pay $130 mln fine for price-fixing -U.S.

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
WASHINGTON, July 20 Nishikawa Rubber Co Ltd has agreed to plead guilty and pay a $130 million criminal fine for its role in a price-fixing conspiracy involving automotive parts, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.
Nishikawa conspired to fix the prices and rig bids of automotive body sealing products sold to Honda Motor Co Ltd , Toyota Motor Corp and Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd unit Subaru, according to charges filed on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Kentucky, the Justice Department said in a statement.
(Reporting by Eric Beech)
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)