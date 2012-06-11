New Issue-NiSource Finance sells $750 mln notes

BRIEF-Momenta Pharmaceuticals announces HSR clearance
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals announces Hart-Scott-Rodino clearance for collaboration and license agreement with CSL
June 11 NiSource Finance Corp on Monday sold $750 million of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. BNP Paribas, Citigroup, US Bancorp, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: NISOURCE FINANCE CORP TRANCHE 1 AMT $250 MLN COUPON 3.85 PCT MATURITY 02/15/2023 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.593 FIRST PAY 08/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 3.896 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/14/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 230 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 5.25 PCT MATURITY 02/15/2043 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.864 FIRST PAY 08/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 5.258 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/14/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 255 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS
Feb 17 Accenture Plc said on Friday it would create 15,000 jobs in the United States, as IT services firms brace for a more protectionist U.S. technology visa program under President Donald Trump.
* Adamas to present new ADS-5102 data from phase 2 trial in walking impairment associated with multiple sclerosis at actrims forum 2017