New Issue-NiSource Finance sells $750 mln notes

June 11 NiSource Finance Corp on
Monday sold $750 million of senior unsecured notes in two parts,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 	
    BNP Paribas, Citigroup, US Bancorp, and Wells Fargo were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: NISOURCE FINANCE CORP 	
	
TRANCHE 1	
AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 3.85 PCT    MATURITY    02/15/2023	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.593   FIRST PAY   08/15/2012	
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 3.896 PCT    SETTLEMENT  06/14/2012   	
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 230 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH BBB-MINUS  MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS	
    	
TRANCHE 2	
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 5.25 PCT    MATURITY    02/15/2043	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.864   FIRST PAY   08/15/2012	
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 5.258 PCT    SETTLEMENT  06/14/2012   	
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 255 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH BBB-MINUS  MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS

