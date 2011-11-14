版本:
New Issue-NiSource Finance sells $500 mln notes in 2 parts

  Nov 14 NiSource Finance Corp (NI.N) on Monday
sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.     Barclays Capital,
 Citigroup, and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.
BORROWER: NISOURCE FINANCE CORP
TRANCHE 1
AMT $250 MLN      COUPON 4.45 PCT      MATURITY   12/1/2021
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 99.623     FIRST PAY   6/1/2012
MOODY'S Baa3      YIELD 4.497 PCT      SETTLEMENT 11/23/2011
S&P BBB-MINUS     SPREAD 245 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-MINUS    MORE THAN TREAS     MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS
TRANCHE 2
AMT $250 MLN      COUPON 5.80 PCT      MATURITY    2/1/2042
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 99.783     FIRST PAY   8/1/2012
MOODY'S Baa3      YIELD 5.816 PCT      SETTLEMENT 11/23/2011
S&P BBB-MINUS     SPREAD 275 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-MINUS    MORE THAN TREAS     MAKE-WHOLE CALL 45 BPS

