New Issue-NiSource Finance sells $500 mln notes in 2 parts

Nov 14 NiSource Finance Corp ( NI.N ) on Monday sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays Capital,

Citigroup, and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: NISOURCE FINANCE CORP TRANCHE 1 AMT $250 MLN COUPON 4.45 PCT MATURITY 12/1/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.623 FIRST PAY 6/1/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 4.497 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/23/2011 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 245 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $250 MLN COUPON 5.80 PCT MATURITY 2/1/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.783 FIRST PAY 8/1/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 5.816 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/23/2011 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 275 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 45 BPS