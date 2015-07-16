Nissan to boost Japan output if dollar-yen rate helps exports-CEO

TOKYO, July 16 Nissan Motor Co will
boost production in Japan as long as the dollar-yen exchange
rate remained favourable for exports, Chief Executive Carlos
Ghosn said on Thursday.
"What we see is a much more competitive yen that allows
exports to be feasible," Ghosn told a Japan Chamber of Commerce
and Industry event, adding that output from Nissan's Japan
plants would also "increase steadily" over the next two years.
Ghosn said Japanese exports can be competitive as long as
the dollar was worth more than 100 yen. The U.S. currency
was trading around 123.7 yen on Thursday.
Japan's second-biggest automaker said last week it would
export the popular Rogue crossover vehicle from Japan to North
America to meet robust demand.
