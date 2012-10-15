Nissan exec says China sales improving daily

TOKYO Oct 15 Sales by Japan's Nissan Motor Co
in China are improving day by day, Executive Vice
President Hiroto Saikawa told reporters on Monday.
Saikawa said he hoped to see sales return to a normal pace
in about two months, though it was a bit early to speak of the
future.
Sales of Japanese-brand vehicles have plummeted in China
since mid-September, when violent protests and calls for
boycotts of Japanese products broke out after an upsurge of
anti-Japanese sentiment sparked by a spat over disputed isles in
the East China Sea.
Nissan's China auto sales, excluding imports, fell 34.6
percent in September from a year earlier. The company's vehicle
venture with China's Dongfeng Motor Group Co sold
88,249 vehicles last month.
Sales totalled 1.09 million vehicles in the first nine
months of this year, down 0.4 percent from the same period in
2011.
Nissan, whose vehicle sales in China accounted for about 27
percent of total sales in 2011, has the highest exposure to
China among Japanese automakers. It aims to sell 1.35 million
vehicles in China in 2012.