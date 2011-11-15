UPDATE 2-Nissan, Daimler plan joint plant in Mexico -Nikkei

* Plant would make passenger vehicles for North America
* Annual production seen about 200,000 vehicles -Nikkei
* Expected to begin operation first half 2014 -report
* Total investment may reach $1 billion -report
* Nissan, Daimler decline comment
(Adds Daimler comment, details on Renault-Nissan-Daimler
alliance and Nissan's growth plans)
Nov 16 Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) and Daimler
AG (DAIGn.DE) are finalizing plans to jointly assemble
passenger vehicles in Mexico for sale mainly in the North
American market, the Nikkei business daily said.
The proposed plant will have an annual production capacity
of around 200,000 vehicles and is expected to begin operating
in the first half of 2014, the paper said.
The total investment in the factory, which will make
vehicles for both car brands, may touch an estimated $1
billion, the Nikkei said.
Nissan and Renault (RENA.PA) formed an alliance with
Daimler in April 2010 under which they agreed to jointly
develop cars and engines.
A Nissan spokesman in the United States declined to confirm
the Nikkei report.
"Nissan continues to grow throughout the world and in order
to reach the objectives of our strategic business plan, Nissan
Power 88, we continue to study opportunities to install
additional capacity in key markets," David Reuter said.
"We have made no announcements concerning adding
manufacturing capacity in Mexico and have nothing further to
add at this time."
Nissan previously said it was studying opportunities in
Mexico after a state government there announced the automaker
was considering investing $2 billion in a new plant there.
[ID:nN1E7A3227]
Japan's Nissan said in September it would build its next
Infiniti luxury models outside its home market to escape the
burden of a strong yen. [ID:nL5E7KE234]
In June, Nissan outlined plans to boost both its global
market share and profit margin to 8 percent within six years, a
plan dubbed Nissan Power 88. [ID:nL3E7HR0QD]
A Daimler spokeswoman in Germany declined to comment. She
said only that Daimler and Nissan were looking into a number of
options for cooperation.
Under a proposal, Nissan will build the Mexican plant, with
Daimler taking a capital stake in the operating company, the
Nikkei said.
Details concerning the joint venture's structure and
ownership will be fleshed out later, the paper said.
The joint Mexican plant is expected to initially
manufacture Nissan's models that are made at the Japanese's
automaker's existing plants and eventually expand to luxury
vehicles, the Nikkei said.
Several sites are already being considered for the plant,
with a final decision possibly coming before the year's end,
the paper said.
Nissan's two plants in Mexico -- in Aguascalientes and
Cuernavaca -- will build almost 700,000 subcompact cars and
pickup trucks combined in fiscal 2011, mostly for the U.S. and
Latin American markets.
Daimler's manufacturing facilities in Mexico focus solely
on commercial vehicles such as large trucks and buses, and the
joint venture would mark its first passenger car production
there.
The German automaker said in July it would invest more than
$2 billion in its plant in the U.S. state of Alabama to build
more M-Class SUVs. Daimler makes all of its M-, GL- and R-Class
SUVs at the plant and ships them globally. [ID:nLDE76K096]
Starting in 2014, the Alabama plant will also make the
successor generation of the current C-Class sedans for the
North American market. Last month, it said it would invest $350
million to build a new Mercedes-Benz model from 2015.
[ID:nL5E7LL2Y9]
(Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore and Ben Klayman in
Detroit; additional reporting by Hendrik Sackmann in Stuttgart;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Gary Hill)