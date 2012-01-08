UPDATE 1-Nissan US plant to make engines for Daimler, Infiniti

DETROIT Jan 8 Nissan Motor Co
and Daimler AG said on Sunday they would produce
Mercedes-Benz gasoline engines at Nissan's Tennessee factory
from 2014 to be fitted on Mercedes and Infiniti models.
Production capacity of the four-cylinder engines will reach
250,000 a year at full ramp-up, the companies said.
The project is the latest between Daimler and the alliance
of Nissan and Renault SA, which are exploring ways to
share vehicle, engine and other technologies to save development
costs and respond faster to market needs.
It also marks the first production of Mercedes-Benz engines
in North America, where the German automaker is looking to build
a stronger manufacturing footprint. The engines will power the
luxury brand's C-Class cars built at Daimler's Alabama plant.
Nissan's Decherd, Tennessee plant makes four, six and
eight-cylinder engines for U.S.-produced Nissan and Infiniti
models, and built more than 580,000 engines last year.