UPDATE 1-Nissan profit beats estimates on U.S. boost; eyes China recovery

* Q1 net profit up 14 pct at Y82.0 bln vs consensus Y63.8
bln
* Keeps FY net profit f'cast at Y420 bln vs consensus Y467
bln
* Shares up 37 pct year-to-date vs broader market's 40 pct
gain
By Yoko Kubota
YOKOHAMA, Japan, July 25 Nissan Motor Co
beat expectations with a 14 percent rise in quarterly
net profit on Thursday, bolstered by a jump in U.S. sales, and
expressed confidence it was on track for a recovery in its key
Chinese market.
Japan's second-biggest automaker by sales volume said net
profit had increased to 82.02 billion yen ($819 million) in its
April-June first quarter, topping the average estimate of 63.8
billion yen in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of five analysts.
"Positive signs of improving sales volume in China, as well
as expected contributions from the full ramp-up of US
operations, should enhance Nissan's performance in the coming
quarters of fiscal year 2013 - in line with the company's
previously announced guidance," the company said in a statement.
Japanese carmakers have suffered a plunge in China sales
since a diplomatic row between Tokyo and Beijing last September,
and Nissan in particular has been hit hard. China was Nissan's
biggest market for the last four years and accounted for about a
quarter of its sales volume last year, making Nissan the most
reliant on that country among Japan's carmakers.
Nissan's China sales slid 15 percent from a year earlier to
284,000 vehicles in the January-March period, with its market
share slipping 2 percentage points to 5.5 percent. Because of a
difference in the Chinese and Japanese financial years, Nissan's
January-March sales in China are reflected in its April-June
results.
But the drop in its China sales narrowed markedly in the
latest quarter. Sales fell 1 percent year-on-year in the
April-June period to 308,000 vehicles, giving it a market share
of 6.2 percent, down 0.7 percentage point. Nissan stuck to its
view that its China business would return to pre-diplomatic row
levels in the fourth quarter.
U.S. BOOST
Corporate Vice President Joji Tagawa said Nissan expects its
annual market share in China to rise to 6.5 percent. He declined
to comment on the future of China's macroeconomy or the impact
on Nissan.
Nissan makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng
Automobile Group Co Ltd.
In the United States, Nissan has been enjoying a jump in
sales as it recovers from vehicle launch hiccups last year and
after it cut prices on seven models in May including the Altima
sedan, its best-selling vehicle in the U.S.
Its U.S. sales rose 20 percent year-on-year in the
April-June quarter to 306,000 vehicles, driven by sales of the
Altima and Pathfinder. Its U.S. market share was 7.4 percent, up
0.7 percentage point, Nissan said.
In Japan, Tagawa said Nissan has increased the number of
temporary and short-term workers by 900 people compared with
March-April levels as it ramps up production. Employee pay has
risen by around 10 percent in general because of more shifts and
overtime, and at some plants it has increased by 30 percent - a
good sign for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government, which
wants to boost wages to conquer deflation.
For its fiscal year ending in March 2014, Nissan stuck to
its forecast for 420 billion yen in net profit, below
expectations of 467 billion yen in a survey of 21 analysts.
Nissan, owned 43.4 percent by French alliance partner
Renault SA, is the first of Japan's big three
automakers to announce quarterly results. Japan's No. 3
automaker Honda Motor Co will report results on July 31
and market leader Toyota Motor Corp on Aug. 2.
Shares of Nissan have risen 37 percent in the year to date,
compared with a 40 percent rise in the benchmark Nikkei.
The stock closed down 0.5 percent before the results on
Thursday, against the Nikkei's 1.1 percent fall.