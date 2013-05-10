版本:
Nissan sees 8.2 pct increase in worldwide vehicle sales in 2013/14

TOKYO May 10 Japan's Nissan Motor Co Ltd said on Friday it expects to sell 5.3 million vehicles worldwide in the current business year ending March 2014, up from 4.9 million vehicles last financial year.

The automaker also said it assumed the yen exchange rate at 95 to the dollar and 122 to the euro for this fiscal year.
