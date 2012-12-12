版本:
2012年 12月 12日

Nissan to launch hybrid versions of 15 models by 2016/17

TOKYO Dec 12 Japan's Nissan Motor Co said it plans to launch hybrid versions of 15 models by the financial year ending March 2017 to expand its lineup of low-emission vehicles.

The carmaker said on Wednesday that it also plans to sell an electric version of its Infiniti luxury car in 2014 and introduce its fourth electric vehicle model in 2016.

