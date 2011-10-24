UPDATE 1-Nissan says to launch plug-in hybrid in 2015

* Sees 300 bln yen spending on advanced green tech by 2016/17

* Renault-Nissan to cooperate on fuel-cell cars with Daimler

* Nissan to launch front-wheel drive hybrid model by 2016/17 (Adds details)

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Oct 24 Nissan Motor Co will launch a plug-in hybrid vehicle developed in-house in 2015 as part of its new five-year environmental plan, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Monday.

Japan's No.2 automaker also repeated its goal of selling a cumulative 1.5 million battery electric vehicles by the business year to end-March 2017 with alliance partner Renault SA to lead the zero-emissions segment.

Nissan said it would spend 70 percent of its investments in advanced research and development on environmental technologies, totalling around 300 billion yen ($3.94 billion) over the same period.

As emissions and mileage regulations grow stricter around the world, Nissan and Renault are also sharing development costs with equity partner Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE), with plans to work on fuel-cell vehicles together to complement battery EVs in the zero-emission field.

"When you combine the research and development budgets and the investments of these three companies you have the largest one in the industry," Ghosn told a news conference. "Nobody matches us."

Nissan will aim for a 35 percent improvement in fuel economy averaged across its fleet in Japan, China, Europe and the United States compared with 2005 levels by launching new technologies, including a front-wheel drive hybrid model, it said.

($1 = 76.130 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)