UPDATE 1-Nissan sees new plant doubling Mexico car output-Nikkei

Dec 15Nissan Motor Co will spend
$2 billion to build a plant capable of assembling 600,000 cars a
year in Mexico, in a move that will nearly double the Japanese
carmaker's annual production in the Latin American country, the
Nikkei reported.
The new plant will be built in the central Mexican state of
Aguascalientes and will boost Nissan's annual production in the
country to 1.3 million vehicles -- more than its yearly domestic
output of 1 million units, the Japanese business daily said.
Nissan plans to begin operating the plant at the end of 2013
and gradually raise output, positioning Mexico as its export
base for the Americas, the Nikkei reported.
The new facility will have three production lines, each
capable of assembling 200,000 units a year, the daily said.
Two of the production lines will make Nissan models,
including smaller cars such as the Sentra and Note, while the
remaining line will likely be used for joint production with
Daimler AG, the Nikkei said.
The carmaker currently operates two plants in Mexico, one in
Aguascalientes, and another in the state of Morelos, the
newspaper said.