UPDATE 1-Nissan to launch cheap brand in emerging markets - Nikkei

March 2 Nissan Motor Co plans to launch cheap automobiles tailored for emerging markets under its old Datsun brand in 2014, The Nikkei reported on Thursday.

The vehicles, priced at around 500,000 yen ($6,200), will initially be built and sold in India, Indonesia and Russia. Nissan hopes to sell 300,000 Datsuns a year soon, the business daily said.

While other Japanese automakers have developed models for emerging countries, this will mark the first brand created just for those markets, the daily said.

Datsun, a brand discontinued decades earlier, will now make models tailored to the specific needs of each market, the Nikkei reported.

