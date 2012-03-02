UPDATE 3-Nissan reviving Datsun brand for emerging markets-Nikkei

* Datsun vehicles to be priced around $6,200-paper
* India, Russia, Indonesia to get first Datsuns-paper
* Using Datsun name will protect Nissan's brand image
TOKYO, March 2 Nissan Motor Co
plans to revive the Datsun nameplate to sell inexpensive cars
tailored for emerging markets from 2014, the Nikkei newspaper
reported on Friday, as the Japanese automaker revs up its
efforts to tap fast-growth countries.
Nissan's chief executive, Carlos Ghosn, has spoken of the
high potential of the Datsun brand, under which most of Nissan's
cars and trucks were sold outside Japan since the company's
inception in 1934. Nissan quit using the Datsun brand in 1981,
but it remains a household name in the United States, the Middle
East and many parts of Asia.
Japan's No.2 automaker plans to offer Datsun vehicles priced
around 500,000 yen ($6,200) first in India, Indonesia and
Russia, tailoring them to local needs, the Nikkei said. It hopes
to sell 300,000 Datsuns a year soon, the paper said, without
citing sources.
A Nissan spokesman declined to confirm the report.
Nissan has been pushing rapidly into emerging markets,
including through a partnership with Ashok Leyland Ltd
in India and a recently announced factory in Brazil, where it
aims to triple its market share by 2016.
Nissan and its French partner, Renault SA, are
also close to announcing a deal to increase the alliance's stake
in Russia's AvtoVAZ, the maker of Lada cars, to aid
growth there.
For Nissan, using the Datsun brand would remove a conundrum
that its domestic rivals Toyota Motor Corp and Honda
Motor Co face in emerging markets. Toyota and Honda
officials have said selling ultra-cheap vehicles would be
difficult given the potential damage to their mass-market
brands, respected for their reliability and quality.
A resurrection of Datsun would follow a growing trend to
bring back heritage nameplates, including Toyota's 86, or
"Hachi-roku" sports car, Chrysler's Dodge Dart and partner
Fiat's 500.