UPDATE 2-Nissan's new models to help achieve record sales this FY

* Q4 op profit 118.1 bln yen vs consensus 120 bln yen
* Sees 2012/13 operating profit up 28 pct
* Sales momentum seen strong with product offensive
* Expects to beat industry with record sales this year
By Chang-Ran Kim
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 11 Nissan Motor Co
posted on Friday a one-third jump in quarterly profit and
projected a 28 percent rise in the year ahead driven by brisk
sales momentum in most major markets and the launch of 10 new
models around the world.
Nissan has outshone domestic rivals Honda Motor Co
and Toyota Motor Corp in the past year as Chief
Executive Carlos Ghosn has pushed aggressively into fast-growing
markets such as China and Russia.
January-March operating profit at Japan's No.2 automaker
rose 33 percent to 118.1 billion yen ($1.48 billion), against an
average estimate of 120 billion yen from 20 analysts polled in
the past 90 days by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net profit for Nissan's fourth-quarter grew 145 percent to
75.3 billion yen.
For the year to next March, Nissan projected an operating
profit of 700 billion yen - the best since the global financial
crisis - and net profit of 400 billion yen. Consensus forecasts
from 26 analysts put the profit at 710.5 billion yen.
Nissan, valued at $44 billion and 43.4 percent-held by
France's Renault SA, has also recovered its supply
chain faster than its competitors after last year's earthquake
and tsunami and widespread flooding in Thailand. It has also
been more ruthless in replacing more of the parts for the cars
it makes in Japan with imported components, taking advantage of
the strong yen.
The automaker's global sales grew 16 percent to a record
4.845 million vehicles in the business year ended March, handily
beating the total industry's 4.2 percent rise.
Ghosn told a news conference Nissan expects to beat the
industry again this business year with a sales increase of 10.4
percent to another record, of 5.35 million vehicles.
"As we start the new year, Nissan stands as a company
re-tooled and ready to accelerate its growth," he said.
"Together with a stronger brand, investments in products,
technologies and global capacity, we have the tools to achieve
Nissan Power 88 and beyond," he said, referring to Nissan's
six-year growth plan that aims to achieve an 8 percent global
market share and 8 percent operating profit margin by March
2017.
Nissan is planning to launch 10 all-new models in the year
ahead, including the high-volume Altima sedan and Pathfinder
sports utility.
For the year to end-March, Nissan managed a slight rise, of
1.6 percent, in operating profit to 545.84 billion yen, compared
with a 60 percent decline at Honda and 24 percent drop at
Toyota.
Ghosn repeated Nissan's aim of becoming the top Asian
automaker in China, Brazil and Russia, markets in which all
global automakers are aiming to grab a bigger pie.
In Russia, Renault-Nissan last week signed a long-awaited
deal that would give them effective control of Lada maker
AvtoVAZ, creating a group that would rank third in
global sales behind General Motors Co and Volkswagen
, and ahead of Toyota.
But Ghosn stressed that BRICs countries were not the only
fast-growing markets, adding that automakers would be at risk if
they did not pay attention to newly emerging markets such as
Indonesia, Vietnam and pockets of Africa and the Middle East.
Nissan shares are up more than 12 percent year-to-date,
about half the increase Toyota has seen, and lagging Honda's 16
percent gain.
Nissan ended up 3.3 percent in Tokyo before the results were
announced.