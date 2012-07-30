US regulators probe Infiniti JX35 on emergency brake issue

DETROIT, July 30 U.S. safety regulators have opened an investigation into Nissan Motor Co's luxury brand Infiniti's new crossover vehicle JX35 on possible improper application of the emergency brake, the regulators said.

The probe is not a recall, but may lead to one. The probe is focused on about 8,000 vehicles from the 2013 model year.

Two consumers have complained "that the intelligent brake assist system inappropriately activated emergency braking autonomously bringing the vehicle to an immediate and complete stop," said a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.