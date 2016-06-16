UPDATE 1-Nissan's Infiniti recalls 60,000 Q50 sedans over steering issue

* Steering system key to autonomous driving
* Recall will affect cars in all markets
BEIJING, June 16 Nissan's Infiniti
luxury brand will recall roughly 60,000 vehicles globally, a
spokesman for the brand said on Thursday, as the steering system
key to the Q50 sedan's autonomous driving capabilities could
malfunction.
The recall will affect cars in all markets where the Q50 is
sold, including China and North America, spokesman Stefan
Weinmann said in a written statement.
The auto industry is racing to put self-driving cars on the
road, seeing autonomous driving as the next big thing, although
safety, regulatory and technical hurdles remain.
The Q50 is Infiniti's first model that can drive itself on
highways under certain conditions thanks to its direct adaptive
steering system.
That system could malfunction "in certain rare
circumstances, just after starting the vehicle" when a software
glitch "can lead to a lack of steering responsiveness and change
in turning radius," Weinmann said.
Infiniti will begin informing customers of the recall in
June and July, he said, emphasizing the brand's commitment to
safety.
Infiniti chief Roland Krueger told Reuters last week that
the brand plans to roll out autonomous driving to more new
models as it introduces the steering system to more of its cars
"one by one."
"With this (steering) function, we can offer what we call
partial autonomous drive already, so the car above approximately
60 kilometres per hour on the highway can be driven hands free,"
he said last week.
Krueger said that more advanced autonomous driving
features, such as those beyond highways, will require advances
in infrastructure and regulation.
This isn't the Q50's first issue with the direct adaptive
steering system. Infiniti recalled 2014 model year Q50s because
the electric steering system could be disabled at freezing
temperatures, according to the U.S. National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration.
China's safety watchdog said the current recall would affect
6,894 cars in China, including imported Q50s and a long-wheel
base versions that are locally produced.
Infiniti sold 215,250 cars globally last year.
