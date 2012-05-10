版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 10日 星期四 17:07 BJT

Nissan taps Magna Steyr to assemble Infiniti compacts

TOKYO May 10 Japan's Nissan Motor Co said on Thursday that Magna Steyr, the European unit of Canada's Magna International, will assemble Infiniti brand compact cars beginning in 2014.

Automotive News reported in December that Magna Steyr would build an entry-level Infiniti car based on Daimler's Mercedes A-class cars. The industry paper said Magna Steyr would likely produce the car at its factory in Graz, Austria.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐