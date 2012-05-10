Nissan taps Magna Steyr to assemble Infiniti compacts

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 22
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO May 10 Japan's Nissan Motor Co said on Thursday that Magna Steyr, the European unit of Canada's Magna International, will assemble Infiniti brand compact cars beginning in 2014.
Automotive News reported in December that Magna Steyr would build an entry-level Infiniti car based on Daimler's Mercedes A-class cars. The industry paper said Magna Steyr would likely produce the car at its factory in Graz, Austria.
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 22 Gold held firm on Wednesday after falling as much as 1 percent the session before, with investors waiting for minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting for clues on the timing of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,236 per ounce at 0054 GMT, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.1 percent to $1,237. * Data showed the U.S. Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was at 53.9 in February, down from 55.6 in January and expe
Feb 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.