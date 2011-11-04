Nissan declines comment on report of Mexican plant

MEXICO CITY Nov 4 A spokesman for Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) in Mexico declined to comment on Friday on a statement by a Mexican state government that the carmaker is considering investing $2 billion in a new plant in the country.

The government of Aguascalientes said this week that Nissan, which already has a plant in the north-central state, was mulling new works in Latin America's second biggest economy.

A spokesman in Mexico for Japan's No. 2 automaker, which already has a plant in the city of Cuernavaca just south of Mexico City, said he could not comment on the report.

In the statement, Aguascalientes said state governor Carlos Lozano de la Torre had learned on a trip to Japan that his state was in the running for the plant.

The plant would create around 10,000 jobs over the medium-term, Aguascalientes said.

On Oct. 24 the governor was in Japan and put forward his state as the best option for the plant to Carlos Ghosn, chairman and chief executive of Nissan and its French affiliate Renault SA (RENA.PA), daily Reforma said.

According to Reforma, Lozano de la Torre said that Nissan would make a decision on Nov. 18 and that five other Mexican states were also competing for the plant. It did not name the other states. (Reporting by Noe Torres and Dave Graham, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)