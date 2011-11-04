UPDATE 1-Nissan offers no denial of Mexican plant report

* Nissan already has two plants in Mexico

* Mexican state says plant would create 10,000 jobs (Adds statement from Nissan, recasts)

MEXICO CITY Nov 4 Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) said it was continuing to study growth opportunities after a Mexican state government announced that the carmaker is considering investing $2 billion in a new plant in the country.

The government of Aguascalientes said in a statement this week that Nissan -- Japan's No. 2 automaker -- which already has a plant in the north-central state, was mulling new works in Latin America's second biggest economy.

A spokesman in Mexico for Nissan, which already has a plant in the city of Cuernavaca just south of Mexico City, said in a statement to Reuters that the firm was "continuing to study opportunities to install additional capacity" in key markets.

"Nissan has not made any announcements relating to expanding manufacturing capacity in Mexico, and we have nothing further to add to this for the moment," it said.

Aguascalientes said in its statement that state governor Carlos Lozano de la Torre had learned on a trip to Japan that his state was in the running for the plant.

The plant would create around 10,000 jobs over the medium-term, Aguascalientes said.

On Oct. 24 the governor was in Japan and put forward his state as the best option for the plant to Carlos Ghosn, chairman and chief executive of Nissan and its French affiliate Renault SA (RENA.PA), daily newspaper Reforma said.

According to Reforma, Lozano de la Torre said that Nissan would make a decision on Nov. 18 and that five other Mexican states were also competing for the plant. It did not name the other states. (Reporting by Noe Torres and Dave Graham, editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Gunna Dickson)