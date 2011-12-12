版本:
2011年 12月 12日

Nissan, Microsoft to brief on strategic partnership

TOKYO Dec 12 Nissan Motor Co said on Monday that it will brief on a tie-up with Microsoft Corp in Tokyo at 4 p.m. (0700 GMT).

Various automakers, such as Ford Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp, have tied up with Microsoft in the field of car telematics.

