Nissan, Microsoft to brief on strategic partnership

BHP Billiton approves $2.2 bln for U.S. Mad Dog oil project
MELBOURNE, Feb 9 BHP Billiton on Thursday approved its $2.2 billion share of investment for the second phase of the Mad Dog oilfield in the Gulf of Mexico, as expected.
TOKYO Dec 12 Nissan Motor Co said on Monday that it will brief on a tie-up with Microsoft Corp in Tokyo at 4 p.m. (0700 GMT).
Various automakers, such as Ford Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp, have tied up with Microsoft in the field of car telematics.
HONG KONG, Feb 9 Asian shares climbed to their highest in more than 18 months on Thursday, as investors grew more confident about China while the dollar slightly firmed in the wake of growing concerns over political instability in Europe.
Feb 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.