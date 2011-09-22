Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors announce new OEM model

TOKYO, Sept 22 Nissan Motor Co and Mitsubishi Motors Corp announced on Thursday an expansion of their original equipment manufacturing (OEM) agreement to include a high-end sedan that had been under consideration under their broad operational tie-up.

Nissan will provide a Mitsubishi-badged luxury sedan based on its Fuga model from the summer of 2012, they said in a statement. The Japanese automakers will also consider a deal under which Mitsubishi would build the electric Minicab-MiEV commercial van for Nissan, they said.

Nissan and Mitsubishi deepened their cooperation late last year in an effort to share technology and resources. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)