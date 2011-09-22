Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors announce new OEM model

TOKYO, Sept 22 Nissan Motor Co and
Mitsubishi Motors Corp announced on Thursday an
expansion of their original equipment manufacturing (OEM)
agreement to include a high-end sedan that had been under
consideration under their broad operational tie-up.
Nissan will provide a Mitsubishi-badged luxury sedan based
on its Fuga model from the summer of 2012, they said in a
statement. The Japanese automakers will also consider a deal
under which Mitsubishi would build the electric Minicab-MiEV
commercial van for Nissan, they said.
Nissan and Mitsubishi deepened their cooperation late last
year in an effort to share technology and resources.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)