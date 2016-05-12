版本:
Mitsubishi Motors, Nissan agree to form capital alliance - source

TOKYO May 12 Mitsubishi Motors Corp has agreed to form a capital alliance with Nissan Motor Co at its board meeting on Thursday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The source said the two companies would hold a joint news conference later in the day, but gave no further details.

Sources familiar with the matter had said overnight that Nissan was considering taking a controlling stake in scandal-hit Mitsubishi. The two sides later confirmed they were in talks, without providing details. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

