Nissan to take $1.8 bln one-third stake in Mitsubishi Motors -sources

TOKYO May 12 Nissan Motor Co is in
advanced talks to take a roughly one-third stake in Mitsubishi
Motors Corp with a $1.8 billion investment as
Mitsubishi struggles with a scandal over falsifying fuel-economy
data, two people familiar with the matter said early on
Thursday.
The Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors boards will decide on the
roughly 200 billion yen capital and business tie-ups on
Thursday, making Nissan Mitsubishi's biggest shareholder with a
stake over 30 percent, said the sources, one from each carmaker.
Press officials for the companies could not immediately be
reached for comment.
The news comes just hours after Mitsubishi said it had
enough cash to weather the scandal and warned incorrect data may
have been used for more of its cars.
Mitsubishi last month admitted to overstating the fuel
economy of four of its models - small cars sold in Japan,
including two under Nissan's badge.
($1 = 108.4600 yen)
(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing
by William Mallard)