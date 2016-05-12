Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors CEOs to hold news conference 0700 GMT

TOKYO May 12 Nissan Motor Co and Mitsubishi Motors Corp said their chief executive officers, Carlos Ghosn and Osamu Masuko, would hold a joint news conference at 4 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Thursday in Yokohama, south of Tokyo.

Nissan also said it was delaying its briefing for last year's financial results to 0830 GMT from the originally scheduled 0615 GMT. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)