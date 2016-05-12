Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors CEOs to hold news conference 0700 GMT

BRIEF-New Oriental announces results for the second fiscal quarter
Jan 17 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc :
TOKYO May 12 Nissan Motor Co and Mitsubishi Motors Corp said their chief executive officers, Carlos Ghosn and Osamu Masuko, would hold a joint news conference at 4 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Thursday in Yokohama, south of Tokyo.
Nissan also said it was delaying its briefing for last year's financial results to 0830 GMT from the originally scheduled 0615 GMT. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Jan 17 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc :
Jan 17 The group created by the merger of Italy's Luxottica and France's Essilor will consider a listing in both Italy and France, as well as the United States, Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May will give her speech about Brexit at 1145 GMT on Tuesday, her Downing Street office said.