Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors confirm talks over capital tie-up

BRIEF-RGC Resources announces three-for-two stock split
* RGC Resources Inc - stock dividend will be issued on March 1, 2017 to all shareholders of record at close of business on February 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO May 12 Nissan Motor Co and Mitsubishi Motors Corp confirmed on Thursday they were discussing a possible capital tie-up, after reports that the former was looking to take a roughly one-third stake in its scandal-hit rival.
"Nissan and Mitsubishi are discussing various matters including capital cooperation, but nothing has been decided," the two Japanese automakers said in separate statements. They added that their boards of directors were meeting in separate meetings on Thursday to discuss the matter.
Nissan is in advanced talks to take about a one-third stake in Mitsubishi Motors with a 200 billion yen ($1.85 billion) investment, as Mitsubishi struggles with a fuel-economy data scandal, two people familiar with the matter said.
($1 = 108.3700 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* RGC Resources Inc - stock dividend will be issued on March 1, 2017 to all shareholders of record at close of business on February 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brookfield Canada office properties declares February 2017 monthly distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21 including items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: