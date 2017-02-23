UPDATE 4-Ghosn cedes Nissan CEO role to focus on alliance with Renault, Mitsubishi

* Hands helm to Saikawa, company veteran of 40 years
* Ghosn to remain Nissan chairman, devote more time to
alliance
* Saikawa, like Ghosn, is a veteran cost-cutter
(Adds comments from Ghosn)
By Naomi Tajitsu and Chang-Ran Kim
TOKYO, Feb 23 Nissan Motor Co said
Carlos Ghosn will step aside as CEO after leading the company
for 16 years, allowing him to concentrate on deploying his
cost-cutting expertise across its alliance with Renault SA
and newly added Mitsubishi Motors Corp.
In handing over the helm to Hiroto Saikawa, a company
veteran of 40 years, Ghosn ends years of speculation over when
he would relinquish the top job at Japan's No. 2 automaker amid
investor concerns that he was stretching himself too thin.
Bringing Mitsubishi into the alliance last year has put the
group's annual combined sales at 9.3 million vehicles - close in
size to industry leaders Toyota Motor Corp and
Volkswagen AG.
That has brought new opportunities to benefit from scale but
also the challenge of balancing the interests of all three
automakers - particularly at a time when progress in plans to
integrate Nissan and Renault further has been slow.
Ghosn, 62, will continue to be chairman at Nissan, a
position he also holds at Renault and Mitsubishi. But he will
remain CEO at Renault and heavily involved in the company, an
indication of the depth of problems he still sees at the French
automaker.
"There are still lots of things to be done inside the
company in order to make its growth sustainable and lasting and
solid," he told Reuters in an interview.
While he did not elaborate on the issues he planned to
tackle, deeper capital ties with Nissan have been stymied by the
French government's lifting of its stake in Renault to around 20
percent with little warning to Ghosn or the board.
Tightening emissions regulations have also exposed strains
in the Nissan-Renault alliance as plans to integrate their
engines and gearboxes have moved much slower than management had
hoped for.
COST-CUTTING SUCCESSOR
Known as 'Le Cost Killer' from his earlier careers at
Renault and Michelin, Ghosn burnished his reputation by
engineering Nissan's comeback from years of losses and debt.
Unafraid to trample over long-standing business customs, he
became a hero in Japan and one of the auto industry's best known
executives.
He leaves in his place at Nissan a man cut from very similar
cloth with Saikawa a veteran cost-cutter who has spent much of
his career managing purchasing and supply chains.
The 63-year old was named the company's chief competitive
officer in 2013, became co-CEO last November and also currently
heads Japan's auto industry lobby.
"The timing is a bit surprising," said Takeshi Miyao, Asia
managing director at consultancy Carnorama. "It appears Ghosn
has decided very quickly that Saikawa is the right person to
lead the company."
Nissan is the strongest of the automakers in the alliance,
long outperforming Renault in terms of vehicle sales and
profits, while Mitsubishi still needs an overhaul after a
mileage cheating scandal last year.
"Ghosn is likely to focus on strengthening and raising
profitability at all the alliance members so that they are not
overly dependent on Nissan," said Miyao.
"Even if the alliance as a whole produces 10 million cars,
if 3 million of those cars are not profitable it will be
difficult for the alliance to continue."
The three automakers will be looking not only to leverage
scale to cut costs but also to strengthen their competitiveness
in electric and self-driving cars, Ghosn said.
Brazilian-born, of Lebanese descent and a French citizen,
Ghosn began his career at Michelin in France, moving on to
Renault, where he oversaw a turnaround of the automaker.
He joined Nissan in 1999 after Renault bought a controlling
stake and became its CEO in 2001.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu and Chang-Ran Kim in Tokyo;
Additional reporting by Tim Kelly in Tokyo, Subrat Patnaik in
Bengaluru, Laurence Frost in Paris and Tom Pfeiffer in London;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs)