Nissan appoints Hiroto Saikawa as CEO

Feb 22 Nissan Motor Co Ltd said on Wednesday it has appointed the company's co-chief executive officer, Hiroto Saikawa, as Nissan's chief executive, effective April 1.

Carlos Ghosn, chairman of the board and CEO, will continue to serve as chairman, the company said in a statement. (bit.ly/2mdIn09)

Ghosn will seek a renewal of his mandate at the company’s general shareholders meeting in June, the company said. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish)