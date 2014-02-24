Nissan recalls 16,838 trucks in North America for electrical issue

DETROIT Feb 24 Nissan Motor Co is
recalling 16,838 Frontier pickup trucks in North America to
address an electrical issue that could cause a fire, according
to documents filed with U.S. safety regulators.
The documents said a circuit breaker in mid-sized trucks
from model years 2012 through 2014 may have been installed
incorrectly at an assembly plant in Canton, Mississippi,
potentially causing an electrical short and fire.
The power seat and sunroof functions might also be rendered
inoperable, according to documents filed with the U.S. National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
A Nissan spokesman said there have been no reports of
accidents or injuries related to the issue, but one report of
smoke coming from under a dashboard on a truck in Mexico in
December.
Of the affected vehicles, 13,535 are in the United States,
1,930 are in Mexico and 1,373 are in Canada, the spokesman said.
Dealers will inspect the circuit breaker wire harness and
repair free of charge if needed. The recall is expected to begin
in early March, according to the NHTSA documents.