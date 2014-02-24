Nissan recalls 16,838 trucks in North America for electrical issue

DETROIT Feb 24 Nissan Motor Co is recalling 16,838 Frontier pickup trucks in North America to address an electrical issue that could cause a fire, according to documents filed with U.S. safety regulators.

The documents said a circuit breaker in mid-sized trucks from model years 2012 through 2014 may have been installed incorrectly at an assembly plant in Canton, Mississippi, potentially causing an electrical short and fire.

The power seat and sunroof functions might also be rendered inoperable, according to documents filed with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

A Nissan spokesman said there have been no reports of accidents or injuries related to the issue, but one report of smoke coming from under a dashboard on a truck in Mexico in December.

Of the affected vehicles, 13,535 are in the United States, 1,930 are in Mexico and 1,373 are in Canada, the spokesman said.

Dealers will inspect the circuit breaker wire harness and repair free of charge if needed. The recall is expected to begin in early March, according to the NHTSA documents.