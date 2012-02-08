Nissan: to speed up parts import for Japan-made cars

YOKOHAMA, Japan Feb 8 Nissan Motor Co is looking to raise the ratio of imported components it uses to build vehicles in Japan faster than initially planned given the yen's strength, a finance official at the firm said on Wednesday.

Nissan had said it would try to double that ratio to 40 percent by around 2013 under a business plan that assumes a dollar rate of 85 yen.

"Given the current level of the yen, we are looking to accelerate these plans," Corporate Vice President Joji Tagawa told a news conference.