Nissan says to launch plug-in hybrid in 2015

YOKOHAMA, Japan Oct 24 Nissan Motor Co will launch a plug-in hybrid vehicle developed in-house in 2015 as part of its new five-year environmental plan, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Monday.

Japan's No.2 automaker also repeated its goal of selling a cumulative 1.5 million battery electric vehicles by the business year to end-March 2017 with alliance partner Renault SA . (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)