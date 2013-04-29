Nissan recalls over 123,000 Altimas in US for spare tire issue

April 29 Nissan Motor Co Ltd is
recalling more than 123,000 Altima sedans in the United States
to adjust the inflation of the spare tires, which could be over-
or under-inflated.
About 123,308 Altimas from model year 2013 are affected by
the recall, according to documents filed the U.S. National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Due to a production issue that has since been corrected, the
spare tires in some of the recalled cars may have too much or
not enough air in them, NHTSA said. In some cases, the over
inflation may have been significant enough to hurt the tires'
structural integrity, causing them to fail and increasing the
risk of a crash, NHTSA said.
Nissan said there were no reports of accidents or injuries
related to the issue.
The problem was discovered by a dealer and an investigation
by Nissan found the problem was caused by a malfunctioning
pressure regulator at its Canton, Mississippi, plant, NHTSA
said.
Nissan will check the spare tires and adjust the inflation
as needed, NHTSA said. If after further investigation by Nissan,
the tire pressure exceeded a certain threshold, the spare tire
would be replaced.
The recall is expected to begin May 3, NHTSA said.