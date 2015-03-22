U.S. safety regulators probing 2 Nissan air bag sensor recalls - AP

March 22 U.S safety regulators are investigating
complaints that two Nissan Motor Co recalls were not
able to fix a problem with front-seat air bag seat sensors, the
Associated Press reported.
The investigation covers about 990,000 vehicles in the
United States that were recalled in 2013 and 2014, the AP said.
(bit.ly/1FQekjL)
The recall was related to computer software, which may not
detect an adult in the passenger seat, resulting in the
deactivation of airbags, the AP reported.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said 124
people have complained about the problem happening after repairs
were made and said it has opened a "recall query" to assess the
effectiveness of the recall fix, which was a software update,
the AP said.
In a statement to the AP, Nissan said it believes the update
took care of the problem and said the company took additional
steps to help dealers address customer concerns not related to
the recalls.
Representatives at both Nissan and the NHTSA were not
immediately available for comment.
NHTSA said Nissan and Infiniti owners complained that after
getting recall repairs, the passenger air bag status light stays
on, indicating the air bag is turned off even though an adult is
sitting in the seat, the AP said, citing documents posted by the
safety regulator on Sunday.
The recall affects the Altima midsize car, Leaf electric
car, Pathfinder SUV and Sentra compact models from the 2013 and
2014 model years, NV200 Taxi van and Infiniti JX35 SUV from
2013. Also covered are the Infiniti QX60 and Q50 SUVs from 2014,
AP reported.
About a year ago, Nissan recalled 1,053,479 vehicles
globally, mostly in the United States, to fix the
software.
The company at the time identified two accidents in which
the passenger airbag did not deploy, according to the NHTSA
documents, but a Nissan spokesman said the company could not
draw any conclusions about that being related to the software
issue.
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava and Zara Mascarenhas in
Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)