UPDATE 1-Nissan calls for Japan-only recall of 500,000 March cars

TOKYO Dec 6 Nissan Motor Co Ltd,
Japan's No.2 automaker, intends to recall 498,793 March/Micra
hatchbacks in Japan to fix an external rear combination light
that may not properly work.
No accidents or injuries have been reported due to the
fault, a Nissan spokesman said, who declined to disclose an
estimate for the cost of the recall.
The problem only occurs in cars sold in Japan.
The faulty vehicles were built in Nissan's Oppama factory,
south of Tokyo, between February 2002 and February 2009 and its
Sunderland plant in northeast England between June 2007 and
December 2007.
Recalls exceeding several hundred thousand vehicles have
become more frequent at major automakers since they use common
components across multiple models to save design and production
costs.
Last month, Toyota Motor Corp announced a recall of
2.77 million vehicles worldwide for steering and water pump
problems, its third global recall of over one million vehicles
for the year.
Nissan shares were down 0.5 percent in late afternoon trade,
not much different than before the release, and below an 0.6
percent rise in the benchmark Nikkei 225.